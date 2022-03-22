Salman Khan Summoned Over Alleged Assault Case Involving Journalist In 2019

In a key development, Andheri Magistrate Court has ordered a summons against Bollywood actor Salman Khan over an alleged assault case. The case involving journalist Ashok Pandey dates back to 2019 when the former accused the actor of misbehaving and assaulting him. The incident allegedly took place when the TV journalist tried to film the Radhe actor while he was riding a bicycle.

Salman Khan summoned in TV journalist Ashok Pandey's assault case

In the latest development concerning the case, as per news agency ANI, the 56-year-old actor has been asked to appear in front of the Andheri Magistrate Court. He has reportedly been summoned for offences under IPC sections 504 and 506. ''Andheri Magistrate Court summons Salman Khan to appear on April 5 in a 2019 case filed by a journalist Ashok Pandey for allegedly misbehaving with him. Court has summoned the actor for offences under IPC sections 504 and 506',' reported ANI.

Mumbai | Andheri Magistrate Court summons Salman Khan to appear on April 5 in a 2019 case filed by a journalist Ashok Pandey for allegedly misbehaving with him. Court has summoned the actor for offences under IPC sections 504 and 506 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

TV journalist Ashok Pandey had filed a private complaint under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as 392 (robbery) against the actor. The case was reportedly filed in the court of RR Khan, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Facebook/Salman Khan