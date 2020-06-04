Salman Khan Shares Important Message In Quirky Way Amid COVID-19 With 'Swag Se Solo'

Salman Khan's Swag Se Swagat is considered as one of his most popular songs in recent times. The actor is once again welcoming with swag, but this time it’s with 'Conditions apply.' The Dabangg star wants all to get rid of handshakes, use ‘Salaam’ and ‘Namaste’ instead and maintain social distancing while meeting people in the era of COVID-19.

Salman has joined hands with Pepsi for a digital youth campaign, a relevant new strategy to stay safe, something that is being termed as the new normal. In a new video, the actor is championing the cause of contactless greeting and encouraging behavioural change.

He is heard saying, “Handshake ko zara tum change karo, thoda distance maintain karo, salaam namaste haste haste saare bolo, jo lo main hoon Swag Se Bolo” with some entertaining steps and a gesture that will connect with the youngsters.

Meanwhile, Salman has participated in numerous initiatives during the lockdown. The 54-year-old is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, where he is living since the announcement of the lockdown in late-March. He is accompanied by actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa, and his sisters, nephews and other family members.

Be it expressing his anger at those breaking the lockdown restrictions or providing help to the villagers near the farmhouse during the lockdown, Salman has been making headlines. The actor also launched his YouTube channel, and unveiled not one, but three songs during the lockdown, including a romantic track with Jacqueline and an Eid-special song.

