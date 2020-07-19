When Salman Khan Disclosed That He Sees Every Pic Of Katrina Kaif On Social Media

Umang 2020, that was held in January, was one glamourous night as many A-listers of Bollywood graced the red carpet of this year’s police event. Popular on-screen pair of the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, also took over the stage to entertain the audiences. The duo was interviewed by host and comedian Kapil Sharma and during the interaction, superstar Salman Khan revealed some interesting details about his obsession with Katrina Kaif’s photographs.

When Kapil Sharma asked Salman if he has ever zoomed-in a picture of a beautiful fan on social media, he denied saying he hasn’t done that. However, he added that he looks at every picture of Katrina on social media. His reply garnered him a lot of applaud from the audiences. Check out the video here:

Salman and Katrina were also seen playing a game on the stage of Umang 2020. Kapil Sharma asked both the actors to identify the pictures of the famous Bollywood cop characters that were displayed to them. Both the stars were successful at identifying all of them. For the event, Salman opted for a crisp black shirt which was topped with a blue blazer. Formal pants and formal shoes completed the look of the actor.

On the other hand, Katrina was seen dazzling in an elegant saree. The border of her saree featured intrinsic mirror work. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and a bracelet. Nude makeup with pink cheeks completed her look. Take a look at it here:

What is next in store for Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif last shared screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. On the professional front, she will next feature alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi. It is the fourth instalment of the director’s cop universe. The film traces the life story of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who will join forces with Bajrao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao to stop a terrorist batch from attacking Mumbai.

On the other hand, Salman will next star in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. It is the remake of the South Korean movie The Outlaws. The release date of both the films has been postponed due to the coronavirus scarce.

