'Salman Khan Was Very Upset When Composer Wajid Passed Away', Reveals Sajid

Wajid Khan from the musical duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on May 31, 2020, and the news of his death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. There were some speculations around his death as the singer had tested positive for COVID-19 but passed away due to a heart attack. Since his brother's passing, Sajid Khan has only made a few public appearances and not given any major interviews. Sajid recently sat down for an interview with Bollywood Hungama where he revealed that Salman Khan, who would often collaborate with the duo was very fond of Wajid Khan.

Sajid Khan opens up

Sajid Khan recalled the time when Salman Khan called him over to his farmhouse in Panvel. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor himself couldn't travel to meet Sajid but insisted upon seeing him thus called him to the farmhouse. Sajid revealed that he and Salman teared up and that Wajid was very close to Salman and he was fond of him. Though Wajid was smaller in age to both Salman and Sajid, the actor would always show respect and love to him, as revealed by Sajid Khan during the interview.

The musician shared another instance after the passing of Wajid Khan with Salman Khan where both of them could feel the presence of the late singer. Sajid Khan revealed that he and Salman Khan were finalising a song after Wajid's passing where he struggled to sing the song as he believes Wajid was a much better singer. He felt Wajid's presence and shared the same with Salman Khan who went near his farm house's pool, looked up towards the sky and shed tears. Sajid was himself in tears while narrating this story during the interview.

Sajid and Wajid Khan had kicked off their career with Salman Khan back in 1998 with Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Following that film, the musical duo went on to collaborate with Salman Khan on various projects. Including his latest upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The duo had composed two songs for the film whereas a number of the songs from the film will feature late Wajid Khan's vocals.

