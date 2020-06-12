Salman Khan With Jacqueline Or Anushka: Whose Chemistry Fans Love The Most?

Being in the industry for more than three decades, Salman Khan has churned out over 100 movie credits to his name. Throughout his career, the actor has collaborated with several leading female actors. Salman Khan has also launched many debutant actors in the industry. Jacqueline Fernandez and Anushka Sharma are two such Bollywood actors who have won hearts with their on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan. Check out whose chemistry impressed fans more; Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma or Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

also read | Jacqueline Fernandez with Tiger Shroff or Emraan Hashmi: Whose chemistry impressed

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry was introduced by Sajid Nadiadwala in 2014 with the action comedy-drama Kick. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. In Kick, Jacqueline Fernandez played Salman Khan's love interest. The film's final domestic gross in India reportedly was ₹309.89 crores.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have churned out three movies together, to date. In 2018, the actors were paired together in another action drama, Race 3. According to reports, even though the movie received negative reviews, it was a box office success. Race 3 features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala.

also read | Anushka Sharma With Aamir Khan Or Salman Khan: Which Duo Makes A Better Pair?

In 2017, Jacqueline Fernandez was a part of Judwaa 2, originally a Salman Khan's film franchise. He also played a cameo in it. In Judwaa 2, she plays the love interest of Varun Dhawan. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez recently released a romantic song together in quarantine. Titled Tere Bina, the song is sung by Salman Khan himself. The song has more than 30 million views on YouTube.

also read | Salman Khan's 'Dil Ne Jisa Apna Kahaa' and other movie collaborations with Atul Agnihotri

Anushka Sharma with Salman Khan

Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan were seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar's sports drama film, Sultan. Released in 2016, Sultan featured a fresh pair for the movie-loving audience. Fans loved the crackling chemistry between Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma and this made the movie one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The film earned over ₹623.33 crores ($96 million) worldwide that made Sultan one of the top five highest-grossing Indian films ever. The storyline premises on Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional pehlwani wrestler and former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Sultan won Best Film award at Stardust Awards.

also read | Amitabh Bachchan's songs with son Abhishek Bachchan; 'Hichki Hichki', 'Kajra Re' & more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.