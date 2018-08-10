Salman Khan's 7 Best Dialogues Of All Times

Born on December 27, 1965, Salman Khan has created a different identity and cult niche for himself in B-town. The superstar has a fan base like none other in Bollywood. From his bracelet to hairstyles to quirky dance steps, everything is mirrored by the loyalists.

The actor’s movies whether they be romantic comedies or packed with action, all manage to set the box-office soaring. A regular member of the ‘100 crore movies club’, Salman has continued to entertain Bollywood buffs to no end and has made a mark in their hearts.

There’s no doubt that the ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood is people’s chosen ‘hero’, and on his 52nd birthday, we bring you his 7 best dialogues.

1. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989):

The movie stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Bhagyashree. The movie was a big hit at the box office and was known for its songs and dialogues.

Dosti ka ek usool hai madam -- no sorry, no thank you.

2. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999):

The movie starred Bollywood's major couple then, Salman Khan and Aishwariya Rai Bachchan. The movie fared well at the box office and was known for being directed well and for the screenplays.

Agar tum mujhe yuhi dekhti rahi toh tumhe mujhse pyaar ho jayega.

3. Wanted (2009):

The movie was an action based thriller and starred the then actress Ayesha Takia opposite actor, Salman Khan. This film was heavily lauded by the audience, and all the Sallu fans were very happy to see him back on screen.

Ek baar jo maine commitment kardi toh phir mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta.

4. Bodyguard (2011):

The movie starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and was again action packed. Yet again, Salman Khan proved to be a true and amazing artist.

Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna'.

5. Ready (2011):

This movie starred Salman Khan along with the popular south Indian actress Asin and was known to be beautifully directed.

Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate mat karna – I, ME and MYSELF.

6. Kick (2014):

Salman Khan is known for performing in action movies, and this is yet again another blockbuster added to his resume.

Mere baare me itna mat sochna. Dil me aata hoon samajh me nahi.

7. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015):

This movie was highly appreciated and lauded by the audience.

Hum Bajrangbali ke bhakt hai. Mar jayenge lekin jhooth nahi bolenge.

