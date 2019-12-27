Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Spills Some Secrets About His 'Maalik'

Bollywood star Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera aka Gurmeet Singh has been working for Salman Khan for about 25 years now. Shera spoke to a leading news daily and revealed a few insights on the actor’s day-to-day life. In the interview, Shera spoke about an array of topics including Salman Khan’s diet and workout routine. Check out what the Dabangg 3 actor’s bodyguard had to say.

Shera shares Salman's secrets

When asked if Salman Khan picked up any of his habits for his role in the movie Bodyguard, Shera revealed that he was always around Salman Khan and hence Khan knew everything about him. Salman inculcated the way Shera called him 'Maalik' in the movie. He also said that Salman mimicked the way Shera walked as well. Shera said that Salman even made him dance in the title track of the film.

Shera even spoke about his diet and fitness routine. He said that the Bharat actor likes eating homemade food. He also stated that Salman Khan gets homemade food on the sets of his movies as well. While talking about his fitness routine, Shera stated that the actor spends whatever time he gets in the gym. He also said that Salman goes to the gym every day. If he gets to work out for two hours he does so, and if he’s in a hurry he works out for an hour and a half. He works out really fast, Shera added.

When asked what Shera will be giving his Maalik as a gift on his birthday, he stated that with God's grace Bhai has everything he needs. However, he added that he tries to make Salman Khan’s birthday special each year by giving him something unique. He also said that all he can do is serve his Maalik for a lifetime as he has promised.

Shera was asked what is the most special thing that Salman Khan has done for him, to which he replied that Salman does everything for him and that he has never refused to do anything for him. Salam Khan has recently announced that he will be launching Shera's son Tiger in the Bollywood industry, next year. It had been reported earlier this year that Tiger was being groomed for his big launch in the coming years.

While discussing Salman Khan’s birthday plans he said that he doesn't know what Salman would be doing. Salman's sister Arpita is pregnant with her second child and is due to give birth soon and hence Salman's plan for his birthday is not decided. Salman Khan had issued a similar statement a few days prior when he was quizzed about his birthday plans.

