Salman Khan’s First Movie 'Biwi Ho Toh Aisi' Has Fascinating Trivia You Should Know About

Salman Khan's movies that remain widely popular include Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg, Wanted, Kick, Bajrangi Baijaan, Hum Sath Sath Hain, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, and many more. Khan has entertained his fans for the longest period known and continues to do so even now. Salman Khan's first film happens to be Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. Here are some fascinating facts from Salman Khan’s first movie:

Trivia from Salman Khan’s first movie, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi

It is believed that this was the film that started the feud between actors Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla. Salman had already signed this film and Juhi Chawla was going to meet the film's writer so she could sign the second lead's role. Just then news broke of the director signing another actress opposite Salman. Unfortunately, this made Salman think that Juhi refused the film because she did not want to work with an unknown actor.

This was Salman Khan's debut film in 1988 but at the same time, he also auditioned for the film Maine Pyar Kiya, in 1989. The actor at one time thought he had lost the film.

This was actress Rekha's second film with Farooq Sheikh. This film was done seven years after Umrao Jaan. Surprisingly both the films were hits, although the pair shared great chemistry, it was largely not popular for reasons not known.

It is believed that Salman got the role in this film as other actors refused the role. Salman met KC Bokadia's production manager who explained to him the role and asked him if he would do it. Salman Khan agreed and he was signed.

Salman Khan's voice in this film was not his own and was dubbed. He then used his own voice in his other movie titled, When Love Calls.

Salman Khan signed the film only because he had no other choice. The actor relied heavily on the casting. The combination of Rekha, Farukh Sheikh, Kadar Khan, Asrani and Bindu, was really good. In those days, the combination of Kadar Khan and Shakti Kapoor worked and was considered to be a hit. Knowing that Kadar Khan was part of the film, Salman Khan readily signed the film.

Salman Khan secretly prayed that the film should not do well but instead, it ran for 100 days.

This is the only film to feature Rekha and Salman Khan together.

This is also the only film to see Salman in a negative role. He changes later in the movie.

