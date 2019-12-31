Salman Khan's Fitness Videos Will Motivate You To Kick-start Your New Year Resolution

Actor Salman Khan is considered to be one of the most well-built actors in the Bollywood industry. He is often seen encouraging his fans to stay fit and hit the gym. His bodyguard Shera on his birthday revealed that Salman Khan spends at least two hours in the gym, and one and a half hour on a busy day. He was also heard saying that the Dabangg 3 actor never misses a day of gym. Salman Khan has posted a few videos of his workout on his social media platform. Check out some of his videos here.

See videos

Salman Khan, however, has not restricted his workout to the gym. He is often seen cycling to his sets to get some exercise. He has posted a few videos on his social media account, where he is cycling through the busy streets of Mumbai to reach the sets of his film. Check out the videos here.

See videos

About Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was recently seen in Dabangg 3, which opened at ₹20 crores at the box office and went on to make similar numbers at the ticketing counters on the second day. The movie has managed to cross the ₹100 crores mark in just five days. Dabangg 3 is the third movie from the Dabangg franchise and it stars Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and newbie Saiee Manjrekar in key roles.

