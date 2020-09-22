Salman Khan's Lawyer Issues Statement Clarifying On KWAN Links, Says Actor Has No 'stake'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's lawyer Anand Desai has issued a statement on behalf of the actor to clarify that he has no stake in the top talent management agency KWAN, which is currently surrounded by controversies amid NCB's probe into Bollywood's drugs link.

Here's the statement:

“Certain sections of media are falsely reporting that our client, Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in KWAN Talent Management Agency Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Khan has no stake, direct or indirect, in Kwan or any of its group entities.”

After Jaya Saha, the talent manager from the company, whose questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau opened up a can of worms, KWAN’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was also summoned by the NCB apart from Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash.

With NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors, who are said to be in panic, have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' - confirmed to be Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash - who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would allegedly use it to coordinate drug procurement.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics. Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N'.

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drug nexus in Bollywood surfaced which is now unraveling with alarming evidence coming to the fore. The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle.

