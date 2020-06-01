Salman Khan's Memorable Songs Sung By Udit Narayan That Are Still Famous

Salman Khan is a popular actor and producer who has collaborated with various artists in his three-decade-long career. Salman has many memorable songs to his credit and some of these have been voiced by Udit Narayan. Check out some fantastic songs of Salman Khan that are crooned by famous singer Udit Narayan.

Salman Khan songs that have been sung by Udit Narayan

Taaron Ka Chamakta

Taro Ka Chamakta is from the film Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam (2000). The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Bali Brahmabhatt. The music of the song is by Nadeem Akhtar Saifi and Shravan Kumar Rathod. Sameer is the lyricist of the song. It is a blissful track that deals with the feelings of a friend who sings this song on a friend’s wedding and gives blessings for a beautiful journey ahead.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Distributes Hand Sanitisers To Help Mumbai Police Amid COVID-19; Read More

Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega

Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega is a song from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega (2000). The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The music of the song is by Anu Malik, and Sameer is credited as the lyricist of the song. Other songs of this film like “Piya Piya”, “Ek garam chai ki pyali ho” and “Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai Satrah Athrah Saalon Mein” garnered exceptional popularity. Also, the music album was one of the year’s highest-selling collections.

ALSO READ: From Salman Khan's 'Frsh' To Locust Attacks In Mumbai; Check Out Top Memes Of The Week

Chand Chhupa Badal Mein

Chand Chhupa Badal Mein is from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The music of the song is by Nadeem-Shravan and Sameer is credited as the lyricist of the song. Udit Narayan also won Best Male Playback Award at the 45th Filmfare Awards, Best Male Playback at 1st IIFA Awards and Zee Cine Award Best Playback Singer- Male at Zee Cine Awards.

ALSO READ: When Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley Fought Salman Khan In Bollywood

Kyon Ki

Kyon Ki is a song from the movie Kyon Ki (2005). The song is sung as a duet by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The music of the song is by Himesh Reshammiya, and Sameer is credited as the lyricist of the song. As per the records of Box Office India, the film’s soundtrack was the year’s fourteenth highest-selling album with around 13,00,000 units sold.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Recalls Being Punished At School, Shares Class 4 Story With Father Salim Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.