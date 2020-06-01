Salman Khan's Movie Songs Sung By Abhijeet Bhattacharya; See List

Salman Khan is one of the known actors in Bollywood. The actor made his debut in the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988) as a supporting actor and later earned his first lead role in Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989). The actor has also featured in many hit songs like Jag Ghoomeya, Saiyaara, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Swag Se Swagat and many more. Salman’s many songs have been vocalised by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Take a look at some of Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s songs that featured Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s movie songs that are sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Chunari Chunari

Chunari Chunari is from Salman Khan’s film Biwi No 1. Chunari Chunari has received over 6.7 million views on YouTube. The music is composed by Anu Malik and written by Sameer. David Dhawan directed the movie Biwi No 1. The peppy track is sung by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram. The song features Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in the music video.

Chori Chori Sapno Mein

Chori Chori Sapno Mein is one of the popular songs sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The singer also collaborated with Alka Yagnik for the romantic song. The song has received over 4.7 million views on YouTube. Chori Chori Sapno Mein is from the movie Chal Mere Bhai. The song features Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The music of Chori Chori Sapno Mein is composed by Anand Milind. The lyrics of the song are written by Sameer.

Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara

Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara is a song from the movie Judwaa. The song was made available on October 26, 2012, on YouTube. The peppy song features Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The song is sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Poornima. The lyrics of the song are written by Dev Kohli and Nitin Raikwar. The song Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara is composed by Anu Malik. The song has received over 3 million views on YouTube.

Ek Chanchal Shokh Haseena

Ek Chanchal Shokh Haseena is a song from the movie Baaghi: A Rebel for Love. The song released on October 3, 2013, on YouTube. The romantic song features Salman Khan and Nagma. The song is sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The lyrics of the song are written Sameer. The song Ek Chanchal Shokh Hassena is composed by Anand-Milind. The song has received over 9 million views on YouTube.

