Salman Khan's Eid Release 'Raadhe' Delayed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Salman Khan is known to maintain a streak of releasing a movie on Eid every year. The actor has been consistently doing it for a decade now, but this year Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai won’t be releasing on Eid this year. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to release on May 22, but due to the closure of the television and film production the film is yet to complete its shooting.

Salman Khan not to have an Eid release this year?

Radhe is a reunion of actor Salman Khan with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. Sources revealed that the movie is pushed ahead and two songs for the film are yet to be shot. The editing of the film is also pending and the team is waiting for things to get back to normal so they can finish shooting.

An insider also revealed that people might be skeptical of entering movie theatres after the lockdown has been lifted and it will be unfair to release a film during this time. The source also added that there were many films that were supposed to release on Eid but since the situation is quite dangerous, nobody would want to go to theatres and the team will have to deal with it.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be directed by Prabhudeva and will mark the third collaboration of Salman Khan with the director. The film also featured Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff in the lead roles along with Salman Khan.

Here is a list of Salman Khan’s films that were released on Eid over the years

Wanted (2009)

Dabbang (2010)

Bodyguard (2011)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Kick (2014)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Sultan (2016)

Bharat (2019)

Tubelight (2017)

Race 3 (2018)

