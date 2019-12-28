Salman Khan To Come Back To The Silver Screen In 2020 With 'Radhe'

Salman Khan appeared in two movies this year, Bharat and Dabangg 3. Dabangg 3 was recently released and it has created a buzz among the audience. The movie is also receiving mixed responses from critics. The third instalment of the franchise has garnered Rs 22-23 crore on the first day and has minted the same amount of collection even on the second day. The Prabhu Deva-directorial has collected Rs. 44.50 crore net in two days which is less for this film as it is a Salman Khan flick. However, it is expected that the movie will still perform great at the box office. The actor is busy with the promotions as of now.

Also read: Salman Khan's Cop Look In Radhe To Be Different From Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey?

Salman Khan in Radhe

Besides his 2019 movies, Salman is moving forward into the new decade with the same energy and ferocity. The Dabangg actor is going to star in Prabhudeva’s upcoming film Radhe. Radhe is a much more anticipated film than any other because of two reasons. Recently, the actor shed some light on the movie and cleared some doubts. As we know, Salman has played the character Radhe twice, in Tere Naam and Wanted. The actor shared that this movie will not be in regard to those characters or the movies. This one is going to be a completely new character, and certainly a new story. Radhe started shooting in November and Salman can be seen in all his heroic glory during the first day of the shoot. Check it out here.

The Salman Khan starrer is set to be released in May, next year. The movie's principal photography began in early November. The movie stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff as well. The audience is stoked to witness their favourite star on-screen. Apart from Radhe, no other news is out regarding the actor's upcoming ventures in 2020.

Also read: Salman Khan Clears Air On Radhe Being A Sequel Of His 2009 Eid Release Wanted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.