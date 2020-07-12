Salman Khan Has Over 10 Movies That Never Got Released; See List

Salman Khan is a Bollywood megastar who is popular for giving commercial hits to the Box office. His movies are often considered as to be mass entertainers that never seem to disappoint the 'Bhai' fans. However, Salman Khan fans would be shocked to know that there are 14 Salman khan movies that never saw a box office release. The movies are from the 90s and each movie has different sets of reasons for why they weren't released in theatres. Take a look.

Salman Khan's unreleased movies:

Ran Kshetra

After Salman and Bhagyashree’s movie Maine Pyaar Kiya became a box office hit, the duo was all set to appear in their next movie together which was titled Ran Kshetra. However, Bhagyashree got married and the filming finally got stalled. The movie was ultimately shelved and fans never got to see the duo together again.

Dil Hai Tumhara

Dil Hai Tumhara movie starred actors like Salman Khan, Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Sheshadri in the lead roles. The Rajkumar Santoshi movie was set to release in 1991 as they had completed filming one schedule of the shoot. However, during this time, Rajkumar Santoshi signed for another film as the director of Bobby Deol's movie Barsaat, and therefore Dil Hai Tumhara took a back seat for a while. The movie was then never completed and thus got shelved.

Gherao

After Salman lost the Rajkumar Santoshi project Dil Hai Tumhara, Santoshi tried to make up for Salman’s lost project by casting him in Gherao. The movie paired actress Manisha Koirala opposite Salman Khan in the film and was directed by Santoshi himself. The movie saw some issues and did not even make it to its first schedule of shooting.

Aye Mere Dost

Aye Mere Dost was a movie which was slated to be released before 1996. The movie included the star cast of Arbaaz, Divya Bharti, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan. The filming of the movie started with a song, however, the movie never took off. The song, however, was used in another of Salman’s movies which was released in 1996 titled Majhdhar.

Buland

Buland was one of Salman Khan's films which had cast him with one of his real-life ladies. The film starred Somi Ali and Salman Khan in the lead roles. However the movie was cancelled for unknown reasons.

More Salman Khan's movies that were unreleased

Raam which starred Salman, Anil Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.

Chori Mera Kaam featuring Sunil Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Kajol with Salman.

Dus starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty.

Raju Raja Ram with a cast of Govinda and Jackie Shroff alongside Salman.

Aankh Micholi with Anees Bazmee where Salman was supposed to star in double roles.

Jalwa, an action movie starring Sanjay Dutt, Armaan Kohli and Salman Khan.

Sagar Se Gehra Pyaar starring Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan.

Handsome featuring Sangeeta Bijlani and Nagma.

No Entry Mein Entry, which was supposed to be a No Entry sequel, never got made. Anees Bazmee was supposed to direct this sequel.

