When Salman Khan Shared Hilarious Story Of Him Getting Cussed By Foreigner In Hindi, Read

The glamorous night of Umang 2020 witnessed many superstars of Bollywood attending the annual Mumbai Police celebrating the event. Dabangg actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen interacting with the host of the show Kapil Sharma on the stage. During the interview, Salman Khan was seen getting candid about an incident that happened with him when he was abroad. The hilarious story made everyone burst out in laughter.

When Salman Khan got cussed by a foreigner

Comedian Kapil Sharma was seen asking Salman Khan a few funny questions. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the actor who counter-questioned him asking if any foreigner has ever used cuss words at him. Salman Khan then shared a hilarious incident that happened with him when he was abroad for some professional commitments.

He revealed that once he had to share a lift with a person who forgot which floor he had to get out. He ended up pressing the lift buttons 3-4 times which caused the delay. Frustrated, Salman Khan cussed him in Hindi, thinking that the foreigner won’t understand. However, later when he got out of life, he used Salman’s words back at him. After listening to the story, everyone, along with Katrina and Kapil laughed hilariously. Have a look at the video here:

What is next in store for Salman Khan?

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in the third installment of the Dabangg film franchise. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Salman was seen reprising his role Chulbul Pandey. The movie also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan will next feature in the action movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Tiger Shroff, and Megha Akash in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequence of his 2009 film Wanted and a remake of a South Korean film The Outlaws. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on May 22, this year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release date of the film has been postponed. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an ageing gangster Radhe whose daughter has been kidnapped.

