Saloni Gaur Reveals Kangana Ranaut 'lashed Out' At Comedian For Mocking Her

A prominent online content creator, Saloni Gaur recently opened up about how she got lashed out by Kangana Ranaut a couple of times when she posted videos of herself mimicking the actor. She further revealed how she was fine with it and even laughed out loud reading her response. Saloni Gaur is a popular Indian content creator, best known for the portrayal of her fictional character, Nazma Aapi and how she addresses social issues in a comic way through her views.

Saloni Gaur talks about Kangana Ranaut reacting to her mimicry

According to Hindustan Times, Saloni Gaur recently revealed how her portrayal of Kangana Ranaut received a backlash from the actor a couple of times on social media and added that it was fine with her. She further stated how she respected the Queen actor for her acting skills and mentioned how wonderful she was. She stated, “We haven’t met but Kangana knows about it. She lashed out at me a couple of times on social media. But that was fine. I really enjoyed reading what she wrote. I respect her for her acting skills; she’s wonderful. I don’t care about what she says because those are her personal belief system.”

As Saloni Gaur has often faced trolls who told her that she would be nothing if she stopped mimicking Kanaga Ranaut, she said that she could stop doing those videos any day, any minute and added that it was her who called the shots and wrote the scripts. She then stated that if people trolled her in a funny way, then she wouldn't mind. “I can stop doing these videos, any day any minute. I might mimic her but it’s me who call the shots since I write the scripts. People know me because of Nazma Aapi. If people troll me in a funny way, I don’t mind it. I’m not someone who cribs if people pick on me. Itna bahot criticism toh chalta hai," she explained.

Stating further about her debut in the tv series, Campus Diaries, she stated how people hadn't seen her in a serious role before she made her tv debut and added that when she learnt that she will be playing a relatively serious character who is rebellious, she thought it was challenging.

Image: Instagram/@salonayyy/@kanganaranaut