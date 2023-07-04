Sam Bahadur Release Date Pushed To Avoid Clash With Animal? Producer Responds

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor will release in theatres on December 1, 2023. Now, the movie will clash with Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3 at the box office. After the Ranbir Kapoor starrer dates were pushed, it was rumoured that the makers of Sam Bahadur might shift their release date to avoid box office clash.

3 things you need to know

The pre-teaser of Animal was released on June 11, 2023.

Animal will clash with Sam Bahadur featuring Vicky Kaushal as the main lead at the box office.

Ronnie Screwvala is headlining Sam Bahadur slated to release on December 1, 2023.

Ronnie Screwvala rubbishes rumours surrounding Sam Bahadur

The makers of Sam Bahadur made an official announcement about the movie's release date (December 1) back in March 2023. However, after the makers of Animal pushed their release date from August 11 to December 1, it was speculated that the Vicky Kaushal starrer will too see a change. Recently, film's producer Ronnie Screwvala reacted to the speculations and stated that Sam Bahadur will not see any changes in its release date.

He said, "We have announced our Sam Manekshaw release date months in advance and we intend to come on December 1st, come what may." He further said that the movie is based on one of the greatest men who made sacrifices to serve his country.

(Sam Bahadur will feature Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw. | Image: IMDb)

Ronnie said that he hopes the viewers support his film as these days content works and "it’s no longer about Friday openings - audiences are sharp and decide on their own." Earlier, when the shoot of Sam Bahadur was wrapped, Vicky Kaushal expressed gratitude on his social media handles for being part of a movie that will depict the life of a legend. He said that he got to learn a lot from Ronnie and the Maneskshaw family.

Who is Sam Bahadur?

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of a war hero named Sam Manekshaw. He served as the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Ary during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was the first army officer in India to get promoted to the rank of field marshal. He was in the military for around four decades and survived five wars. He died on June 27, 2008, in Wellington due to complications from pneumonia.