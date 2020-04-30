Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Akhilesh Yadav Pays Emotional Tribute, Calls It 'end Of An Era'

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on his demise. Taking to Twitter he termed the veteran actor's passing away as an end of an era and quoted a famous song starring the actor from his movie 'Doosra Aadmi' - Chal Kahi door nikal jaye. Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on Wednesday.

युवा दिलों की धड़कन रहे बहुमुखी अभिनय-कला के धनी ऋषि कपूर जी का निधन एक युग का अंत है... भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि!



उनकी गुनगुनाती यादें यूं ही गूंजती रहेंगी:



‘चल कहीं दूर निकल जाएं...’ — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 30, 2020

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

His team's statement:

The actor's team issued a statement after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about his demise. It read as:

"He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI. Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor was admitted after he experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for Cancer. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

