Samantha Akkineni 'feeling Sick' As She Watches Netflix Documentary 'Seaspiracy'

A number of celebrities have been raising their voices against animal cruelty on social media in the past. Samantha Akkineni has joined the list by sharing a sincere message in her recent Instagram story. Samantha's Instagram story contains a short video of a documentary that she was watching on television, which shows the rapidly reducing numbers of fishes in the oceans. She expressed her dismay in sharp words and even talked about the time when she herself used to consume fish in the past and her regret over it.

The documentary that made Samantha Akkineni "feel sick"

Samantha Akkineni is known to never shy away from expressing her views on social media. She often shares glimpses of what she is up to on Instagram and even interacts with her fans via her Instagram stories. The recent story shared by her shows a short clip from the recent Netflix's Seaspiracy documentary, which explains precisely how much the percentage of Pacific Bluefin Tuna fish has gone down over the years, having reduced from 90 per cent to less than 3 per cent at the moment. The actor then expressed her sadness in just a couple of lines over this unfortunate fact.

Samantha simply wrote in her story that she feels “ashamed” about the fact that she used to eat tuna fish in the past. She also added to her message, “Feeling sick after watching this”. Samantha has also remained outspoken on several other social issues and has even started her own charitable foundation called Pratyusha Foundation, a few years ago, which helps needy patients who are suffering from various illnesses.

About Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films. Some of her most popular films in the last few years include Oh! Baby, Super Deluxe and is all set to star in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam, with both of these films being in progress. She will also be seen in the second season of The Family Man, which also stars Manoj Bajpaayee in the lead. The show marks Samantha Akkineni's debut in Bollywood. While more details about this project are yet to be disclosed, her addition to this series has created a lot of anticipation among fans.

