Samantha Akkineni Is An Ardent 'Disney' Fan And Here Is The Proof; Check Out

Theri actor Samantha Akkineni established herself as one of the most sought after actors in the South Indian film industry with her girl-next-door roles. With over 40 movies under her belt, the actor has started the process of revamping her image as she entered Bollywood through the superhit series Family Man 2. From action to drama, the actor has played a variety of roles but her recent Instagram story is hinting at her dream role. Take a look.

'Disney' fan Samantha Akkineni

Known for being social media savvy, Akkineni makes sure to keep her fans in the loop of her day-to-day activities. Following the suit, on Thursday, August 26, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her private time at her house. In the video, the actor was seen starting a Disney movie. She also expressed her love for Disney by writing. ''Forever a Disney fan'' with a heart emoji.

Samantha Akkineni has never shied away from expressing her love for Disney. According to Sakshi Post, in March earlier this year, the actor appeared at the muhurat function of Gunasekhar's upcoming period flick Shakunthalam and spoke about her titular role in the movie. While talking extensively about her role, the actor revealed what her dream role is. Admitting to still watching Disney films, the actor stated that her dream role would be in a period drama in the role of a princess.

More on Samantha Akkineni

The actor made her debut in the South film industry in the movie Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and made her way to becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. Some of the most successful movies under her belt are Super Deluxe, Mahanati, Ekk Deewana Tha, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Neethaane En Ponvasantham. The actor recently made her Bollywood debut in The Family Man 2 and was appreciated for her performance. She will next be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.

In other news, the actor celebrated Internation Pets Day by paying a tribute to her dog Hash with an adorable post. Sharing a picture of her dog laying on her back, Akkineni wrote, ''Paw on me .. watching over me 🐶 Thankyou for being my guardian angel.''

