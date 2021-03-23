Last Updated:

Samantha Akkineni Lauds Kangana For 'Thalaivi'; Calls Her 'most Daring & Talented' Actress

Samantha Akkineni is the latest in the long list of praises for Kangana Ranaut, after the trailer launch of Thalaivi. Samatha took to Twitter to show support

Nandini Iyengar
In Frame: Samantha Akkineni, Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is all set to appear as the late actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa in the biopic film Thalaivi. The movie traces the life of Jayalalithaa from a young budding actor to her foray into politics. Jayalalithaa who is fondly called 'Amma' by her followers was one of the iconic politicians from the South. 

The trailer for Thalaivi was released on March 23, 2021, which coincided with Kangana Ranaut's birthday. Fans and filmstars alike are pouring in appreciation and support for Kangana Ranaut for her portrayal of the late politician. The movie is scheduled to be released on April 23, 2021. It stars Aravind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 

Praise for Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi

Celebrities from the South Indian film industry are praising the actor and have expressed their excitement about the film. Samantha Akkineni tweeted her praise for Thalaivi. She called Kangana 'the bravest, most daring, and indisputably the most talented actress' in her tweet. Samantha Akkineni also mentioned the director of the film, Vijay in her tweet. Samantha is known for her films like Manam, Theri, Oh! baby, Majili, etc. 

Kangana Ranaut's National awards

Fans have also shown their support and praise for the film. They made a premonition that '5th National Award is coming for Kangana' for Thalaivi. So far, Kangana Ranaut's national awards amount to four for her roles in the films Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika, and Panga in the Best Actress category. She has also received a National award for her supporting role in Madhur Bhandarkar's 2011 film Fashion. The trailer launch of Thalaivi was preceded by two National Awards for Kangana. 

Kangana Ranaut, who is often dubbed as the One Take Actor has received birthday wishes in addition to praises for her acting in Thalaivi. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the actor. The movie has been in the works for over a year. 

Vivek Agnihotri wished the Queen actor on her birthday. He also congratulated her for winning two National awards for Manikarnika and Queen. In addition to this, he also lend it support for Thalaivi. 

 

 

 

