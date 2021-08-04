Samantha Akkineni Pens B'day Wish For The Family Man Creator Raj; Calls Him 'nicest Human'

After receiving love and appreciation for her role in the last release The Family Man 2, actor Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story and penned adorable birthday wishes for director Raj Nidimoru. The Family Man 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, was directed by Raj and DK. Samantha Akkineni made her digital debut by playing the role of Raji in The Family Man 2.

Samantha Akkineni pens birthday wishes for The Family Man director Raj

Samantha penned an appreciation post and dedicated her role to the people who died in the Civil War in Sri Lanka. The actress and the directors also received flak for the portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils on the show. The actor even confessed the difficulties she faced while portraying the role for the series. Her post read, "Before every serious shot, this was what always happened. Big laughs. Not sure if you were really helping with my performance. But you are so good for the soul Raj. One of the nicest human beings I have had the pleasure of knowing. Lots of love to you. Wishing you all the success and lots and lots of happiness. It's only onwards and upwards for you as has been foretold @rajanddk (sic).".

The story of the second installment traces the life of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) who has quit his job at the TASC to spend time with his family and joined a start-up venture to live life as a normal human being. However, he returns to work after learning about the new enemy. Raji (Samantha) plays a member of a rebel force in Sri Lanka, who has planned an attack in Chennai. The series consists of an ensemble star cast including, Priya Mai, Devadarshini, Sharib Hashmi, and Uday Mahesh in important roles.

Previously, Samantha had treated fans with an amazing BTS video from the sets of the series where she played the role of Raji, AKA Rajlakshmi. “In between shots.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 @rajanddk. For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role .. Issa method yo Yes.. yessssss the voice .. this one is for all the bad singers we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO!!! @sadhnasingh1 for better or worse (sic),” she wrote then.

IMAGE: RAJANDDK/Instagram

