Samantha Akkineni Reveals Fangirl Moment With Anushka Sharma; Says ‘she Makes You Happy'

Samantha Akkineni is a well-known name in the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive Instagram following and also follows several Bollywood stars. One of them is Anushka Sharma. In a recent interview, Samantha Akkineni revealed her fangirl moment with Anushka Sharma. She also shared her reaction to seeing Anushka Sharma's DM.

Samantha Akkineni recalls how she was thrilled to see Anushka Sharma's DM

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Akkineni was asked when was the last time she received a text from a celebrity that left her in disbelief. The Ye Maaya Chesave actor took Anushka Sharma's name in the answer. She revealed how she could not believe it when Anushka Sharma reacted to one of her Instagram stories. Moreover, she went, "Wait, what?" after seeing Anushka Sharma's DM. Later, in the interview, Samantha Akkineni praised Anushka Sharma for having an uplifting vibe on her Instagram profile. The South star said she likes Anushka Sharma's Instagram page as she posts much valuable content and can make an individual "happy inside".

Even though Anushka Sharma and Samantha Akkineni have not worked together, they follow each other on the photo-sharing platform. The two often like each other's posts. Samantha Akkineni has been also seen commenting on Anushka Sharma's posts. Earlier this year, when Anushka Sharma revealed her and husband Virat Kohli's daughter's name via an Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni dropped two red hearts in the comment section.

On Samantha Akkineni's work front

Samantha Akkineni has been in the South film industry for over a decade. The actor made her debut with the film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She then went on to star in several critically and commercially acclaimed films. The 34-year-old recently made her Hindi and digital debut with the Raj and DK web series, The Family Man 2. The actor has been receiving lauds and accolades for her role in the web series. She recently won the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne award for Best performance Female (Series) for The Family Man 2. The actor now has several projects in her pipeline. She recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming female-centric film ,Shakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar.

IMAGE: ANUSHKA SHARMA AND SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM