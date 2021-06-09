Samantha Akkineni's Hindi Debut Was Supposed To Be Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur In 2013?

Samantha Akkineni has made a huge impact with her debut with Family Man 2. The actor was loved for her performance on the show and thus her fans were delighted to see her making a debut in the Hindi industry. A number of critics have praised Samantha Akkineni for her stellar performance in The Family Man 2 along with positive reviews from the audiences as well. However, the actor was originally supposed to make her Bollywood debut back in 2013 itself.

Samantha's Hindi debut was supposed to be in 2013

In 2013, a film by Gautam Vasudev Menon was being shot in a tri-lingual setup. The movie was titled Assi Nabey Poore Sau and saw Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Samantha Akkineni. The Tamil and Telugu portion of the film saw Jiva and Nani play the male leads respectively. While the Tamil and Telugu version of the film was released, the Hindi film with Aditya Roy Kapur was shelved. The reason for the film being shelved was unknown, however, it was revealed that the movie was being shot simultaneously in all three languages. The Tamil and Telugu version released with different names and the film received fairly good success. However, reasons for the Bollywood version of the film being shelved was never known. Had the film gone through, Samantha Akkineni would have made her Bollywood debut back in 2013 itself. Gautam Vasudev Menon was also responsible for directing Samantha Akkineni’s first film ever.

However, the actor has now managed to leave a lasting impact on audiences with her character as Raji. The actor delivered a stunning and gripping performance in the series The Family Man 2. Since the series was released a while back, fans have been posting several congratulatory messages for the actor. Fans have also expressed their appreciation for the actor by sending her fan-made sketches, which the actor posted on her social media accounts. Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the immense love that she has been receiving from all over India from people who have loved her performance in the film. On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. Both the films are currently in the filming stages.

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.