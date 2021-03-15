Samantha Akkineni's Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Alia Bhatt, Says 'you Inspire Us'

Actor Alia Bhatt turned 28 on March 15. She has been receiving birthday wishes from the film fraternity. South star Samantha Akkineni also took to her Instagram stories to send heartfelt birthday wishes to Alia. She shared the picture of Alia Bhatt as Sita from her upcoming movie RRR and also wrote in the caption how she inspires all to push harder.

Samantha Akkineni's birthday wish for Alia Bhatt

In her Instagram story, Samantha shared the poster of the RRR movie featuring Alia Bhatt as Sita. Alia is seen wearing a green saree and red puff-sleeved blouse. She is wearing simple earrings and a pretty nose ring. She is in a thoughtful mood and looking away from the camera. Diyas are lit everywhere around her. Samantha captioned the post by saying, "Happy birthday to the phenomenal Alia Bhatt. You inspire all of us to push harder. Can't wait to witness all the magic that you are going to create".

Image courtesy- @samantharuthprabhuoffl Instagram

Alia Bhatt in RRR

RRR is a SS Rajamouli directorial and a Telegu period drama film. The cast of the movie is a star-studded affair as it stars NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. Alia plays Ram Charan's wife in the movie. The film is slated to receive a theatrical release on October 13, 2021. Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to reveal the poster and wrote in the caption, "She adds meaning to Ramaraju's mission! Meet my #Sita, a woman of strong will and resolve".

Alia Bhatt's birthday

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Alia celebrated her 28th birthday at the stroke of midnight. Several stars including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Aditya Roy Kapoor were spotted at the bash. Directors Ayan Mukerji and Shashank Khaitan were also seen arriving at the party.

On the work front

Alia is also currently filming for her upcoming fantasy drama film Bramhastra. The cast of the movie includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Three parts of the movie will be made. It is an Ayan Mukerji directorial. The release date of the film is not yet announced.

Image courtesy- @samantharuthprabhuoffl and @aliabhatt Instagram

