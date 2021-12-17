Samantha Ruth & Taapsee Pannu To Collaborate For Female-centric Pan India Film? Read Here

Fans may soon witness trailblazing actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu come together for a powerful female-centric flick, which would also have a pan-India release. According to Bollywood Life, a source in the industry has stated that The Family Man 2 actor will foray into Bollywood with Pannu, however, the duo won't be sharing the screen space.

Taapsee's production house will bankroll the project starring Samantha, with sources further mentioning that the duo 'loved the subject' and are 'eager' to work with each other. Other details regarding the film's director, cast members, writer etc haven't been revealed till now. The project won't be released before the second half of 2022 or even early 2023.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently collaborated with Puhspa: The Rise makers for a special number titled Oo Antava. The actor's gorgeous avatar, as she shared the screen with Allu Arjun, was lauded by fans. Makers of the Sukumar directorial released a statement announcing the collaboration, which read, "Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hollywood film

Samantha has also been roped in for Philip John’s next Arrangement of Love, which is expected to go on floors next year. She will also be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role. She also has debutant director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan's untitled bilingual film in the pipeline. Lastly, she will be seen in the Telugu mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.

On the other hand, Taapsee will be seen in Looop Lapeta, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, the film will witness an OTT release via Netflix. According to ANI, Looop Lapeta will be the Hindi-language remake of Tom Tykwer's celebrated classic Run Lola Run and the directorial feature debut of Aakash Bhatia. She also has Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline.

