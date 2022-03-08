Samantha Ruth, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Congratulate Alia Bhatt For Her Hollywood Debut

Alia Bhatt is now all set to take her acting talent to global audience and add an international feather to her hat. The actor will soon appear alongside Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in an upcoming Netflix film. While Alia Bhatt is celebrating her Hollywood debut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and several Bollywood stars congratulated her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt recently announced her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actor will appear in the upcoming Netflix and Skydance spy thriller film Heart Of Stone. As the actor was counting her blessings, her industry colleagues showered her with immense love.

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seemingly delighted to hear about Alia Bhatt's debut. She reacted to the post and wrote, "Congratulations," and added a series of fire emojis. Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the post with "applauding" emojis. Her 2 States star Arjun Kapoor could not stop gushing about her talent. He called the actor mini Meryl Streep, one of the most celebrated Hollywood actors, and commented, "Mini Meryl's at it again..." Her sister Pooja Bhatt, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and many more wished the Gangubai Kathiawadi star.

Details about Heart Of Stone

Last year, Alia Bhatt signed up with an international talent agency, William Morris Agency (WMA), which also represents Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah and more. The film is touted to be a spy thriller and is helmed by Tom Harper. While details about Alia Bhatt's role are still under wraps, Gal Gadot has begun shooting for the movie. The Red Notice star will play the role of Rachel Stone in the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt starred in the crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor received positive reviews for her role in the film as she played one of the most powerful women of Kamathipua, Mumbai. The actor is now gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. She will also star opposite her beau Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Darlings and Jee Le Zara are among her more upcoming projects.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/@aliaabhatt/@bhumipednekar