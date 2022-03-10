Samantha Ruth Prabhu Blushes As Fan Says She Looks 'gorgeous' At Mumbai Airport; Watch

South heartthrob Samantha Ruth Prabhu surely steals hearts wherever she goes. While people are fans of her ace acting skills, they also drool over the actor's beautiful smile. She was recently spotted in Mumbai when a fan could not help but compliment her. Here's how the Family Man 2 star reacted.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently photographed by paparazzi in Mumbai. The actor looked gorgeous as she wore a white top and flared blue jeans. She also wore a beige and white tie-dyed jacket and kept her look simple. She tied her hair in a ponytail and accessories her look with golden coloured earrings. Amid the pandemic, the actor also wore a face mask but removed it to pose for some pictures. While paparazzi were clicking her photos, one of the cameramen, who seemingly was a fan of the actor, called her "gorgeous." Samantha blushed and smiled while she was walking towards her car. Watch the video surfacing on the internet below.

Samantha's upcoming projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu currently has several projects in her kitty. The actor was last seen in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Pushpa. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendy Kaadhal. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with South stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the upcoming romance drama. The film is touted to follow a love triangle between the three leads. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a man named Rambo, who convinces Kanmani, played by Nayanthara, and Khatija, essayed by Samantha, to stay in a three-way relationship. The actors' fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film, helmed by Vignesh Shivn. The movie is set to release on April 28, 2022.

On the other hand, Samantha has another project in the pipeline. The actor will play the lead role in the women-centric film Shakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar. Last month, the makers of the film shared the first look of Samantha as Shakuntala. In the photo, the actor looked surreal, dressed in a white coloured saree with embedded red roses. Sharing the first look, Samantha wrote, "Presenting... Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from Shaakuntalam."

