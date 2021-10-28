Samantha Ruth Prabhu Jets Off To Dubai With Friends Post A Rejuvenating Trip In Rishikesh

After meditating at the holy sites of Rishikesh, actor Samantha Ruth Prabu has jetted off to Dubai to spend some fun time with friends. From visiting exotic locations to trying her hand on cuisines, the actor has painted her social media colourful with amazing pictures from the trip. For the unversed, Samantha recently had travelled to Rishikesh and completed her Char Dham Yatra.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories and posted pictures from her amazing getaway while enjoying time with friends. In a now-deleted story, The Family Man 2 actor also shared a picture while walking near the Burj Khalifa. She even shared a video of a host of Lebanese dishes and wrote, "First stop Lebanese" followed by a heart face emoji. In the next story, she shared a picture of the dish she was having and captioned it, "Live for vine leaves" along with a red heart emoji.

Samantha documents her amazing trip to Dubai

Another post by her stylist Preetham Jukalker, who travelled with her, shared a picture of a rainbow cake. She wrote, "Some rituals @neeraja.kona remember" followed by a hugging face emoji. Preetham also took to his Instagram Stories and shared several pictures and video clips as they travelled around Dubai. He also gave a peek of the Burj Khalifa at night.

Meanwhile, after completing the Char Dham yatra, Samantha had shared a picture while returning. She had penned a note that read, “End of an amazing trip #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods. It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official #soulsister (sic).” Samantha’s trip comes after she announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The couple made their relationship public in 2016 and got married in October 2017.

IMAGE: Instagram/SamanthaRuthPrabhu