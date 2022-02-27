Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lauds Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Calls It A 'masterpiece'

Alia Bhatt is winning hearts with the ace acting skills that she portrayed in her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor portrayed the role of a brothel owner, who later became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Mumbai. While Alia Bhatt is basking in the positive reviews of the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently lauded her for the film and also called it a "masterpiece".

Review of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned how she enjoyed watching Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Family Man 2 star shared a still of Alia Bhatt from the film's last scene from what seemed to be a theatre.

Sharing the same, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hailed Alia as her performance had a lasting effect. She also mentioned words are not enough to describe Alia Bhatt's performance in the film.

She wrote, "Gangubai Kathiawadi. A masterpiece!! @aliaabhatt Words aren't enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever."

To date, many stars have praised Alia Bhatt for her commendable performance in the film. From Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood stars were surely in awe of Alia Bhatt's work.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 box office collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gangubai Kathiawadi did a business of around Rs 10.50 crore on its opening day. The film came out to be the third-biggest opening for a film released in the pandemic. The number one spot is currently held by Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, while Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is in second spot. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is expected to garner a total of Rs 40 crore by the end of the weekend.

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

The latest female-centric film Gangubai Kathiawadi is closely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas from Kathiawad, who later became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The story has been taken from a chapter of S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The movie is helmed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also had a guest appearance by Ajay Devgn as Rahim Lala.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Facebook/@samantharuthprabhu