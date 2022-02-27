Last Updated:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lauds Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Calls It A 'masterpiece'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently lauded Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and called it a "masterpiece." Here is the review of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Samantha.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Facebook/@samantharuthprabhu


Alia Bhatt is winning hearts with the ace acting skills that she portrayed in her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor portrayed the role of a brothel owner, who later became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Mumbai. While Alia Bhatt is basking in the positive reviews of the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently lauded her for the film and also called it a "masterpiece".

Review of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned how she enjoyed watching Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Family Man 2 star shared a still of Alia Bhatt from the film's last scene from what seemed to be a theatre.

Sharing the same, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hailed Alia as her performance had a lasting effect. She also mentioned words are not enough to describe Alia Bhatt's performance in the film.

READ | Sara Ali Khan reviews Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; calls her an 'inspiration'

She wrote, "Gangubai Kathiawadi. A masterpiece!! @aliaabhatt Words aren't enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever." 

READ | Kangana Ranaut lauds 'baby steps' taken in Hindi cinema amid 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' release

To date, many stars have praised Alia Bhatt for her commendable performance in the film. From Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood stars were surely in awe of Alia Bhatt's work. 

READ | Alia Bhatt gives fans tour of her daily life during 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions; See

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 box office collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gangubai Kathiawadi did a business of around Rs 10.50 crore on its opening day. The film came out to be the third-biggest opening for a film released in the pandemic. The number one spot is currently held by Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, while Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is in second spot. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is expected to garner a total of Rs 40 crore by the end of the weekend.

READ | 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' debutante Shantanu Maheshwari details journey from TV to Bollywood

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

The latest female-centric film Gangubai Kathiawadi is closely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas from Kathiawad, who later became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The story has been taken from a chapter of S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The movie is helmed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also had a guest appearance by Ajay Devgn as Rahim Lala.

READ | Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' gets 3rd biggest pandemic BO opening after THESE films

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Facebook/@samantharuthprabhu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND