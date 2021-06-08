Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Fan-made Sketch Of Her As Raji From 'The Family Man 2'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's The Family Man season 2 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role as Rajalekshmi Sekaran. She shared a sketch of herself which was sent to her by one of her fans. The sketch featured her character Raji from The Family Man 2.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle to share a fanmade sketch of herself. In the sketch, there was a scar on her face. The sketch had minute detailing from her eyelashes to the light inside her eyes, the artist managed to capture them all in his sketch. Samantha's fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. Food blogger Infinity Platter wrote that the sketch was cool. Fans also commented with numerous heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Samantha shared a few videos from the sets of her show The Family Man season 2. In the first video, she was seen doing an action scene on set. While in the second video, she was practising a few action scenes with the crew. She thanked stunt coordinator Yannick Ben for training her in this process. She added, "A special thank you to my person @yannickben 🤗🙌 for training me to do all of my own stunts (yes all of them ).. for pushing me to give it my all even when every part of my body ached (thanks for the pain killers by the way )" She also mentioned that he has a fear of heights but jumped off a building only because she knew that he had her back.

More about The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary along with Samantha. The plot of the show revolves around a middle-class man who secretly works at TASC. The show is directed by Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru, and written by Raj & D.K and Suman Kumar.

