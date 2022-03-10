Last Updated:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Neha Dhupia; Celebs Arrive In Style At Critics Choice Awards 2022

Celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Neha Dhupia, etc. stepped out looking stunning for the Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Critics Choice Awards
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Amruta Subhash took the traditional route on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Thursday and donned an elegant peach saree with a rich yet subtly gold border. 

Critics Choice Awards
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav arrived at the event in a satin green shirt and a black pair of pants, which he paired with a black and white jacket and white sneakers.

Critics Choice Awards
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aparshakti Khurrana looked dapper in a navy blue suit and white shirt, with which he wore a matching bow tie and sunglasses.

Critics Choice Awards
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Neha Dhupia looked stunning in an all-black gown, which she took to the next level with a bedazzled bronze coat and statement jewellery.

Critics Choice Awards
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed the audience with her deep-neck black and green gown with an elegant floral print.

Critics Choice Awards
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Jackie Shroff kept it classy in a black and white suit and bow tie as he posed for the cameras.

Critics Choice Awards
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Konkona Sensharma took the fashion quotient up a notch with her all-black satin outfit as she gave the camera an intense look.

Critics Choice Awards
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Popular actor Neena Gupta kept it casual with an all-white outfit, which she paired with a colourful satin coat. She also accessorised her look with knee-high black boots and an orange bag.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: samantha ruth prabhu, jackie shroff, critics choice awards
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Kamal Haasan's fashion line 'KH House of Khaddar' makes debut at the Paris Fashion Week

Kamal Haasan's fashion line 'KH House of Khaddar' makes debut at the Paris Fashion Week
Suga's Birthday: Here are some lesser-known facts about BTS member Min Yoon-gi

Suga's Birthday: Here are some lesser-known facts about BTS member Min Yoon-gi
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com