Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Neha Dhupia; Celebs Arrive In Style At Critics Choice Awards 2022

Last Updated: 10th March, 2022 23:01 IST

Popular actor Neena Gupta kept it casual with an all-white outfit, which she paired with a colourful satin coat. She also accessorised her look with knee-high black boots and an orange bag.

Konkona Sensharma took the fashion quotient up a notch with her all-black satin outfit as she gave the camera an intense look.

Jackie Shroff kept it classy in a black and white suit and bow tie as he posed for the cameras.

Neha Dhupia looked stunning in an all-black gown, which she took to the next level with a bedazzled bronze coat and statement jewellery.

The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav arrived at the event in a satin green shirt and a black pair of pants, which he paired with a black and white jacket and white sneakers.

Amruta Subhash took the traditional route on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Thursday and donned an elegant peach saree with a rich yet subtly gold border.

