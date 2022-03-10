Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Neha Dhupia; Celebs Arrive In Style At Critics Choice Awards 2022

Quick links:
Amruta Subhash took the traditional route on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Thursday and donned an elegant peach saree with a rich yet subtly gold border.
The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav arrived at the event in a satin green shirt and a black pair of pants, which he paired with a black and white jacket and white sneakers.
Aparshakti Khurrana looked dapper in a navy blue suit and white shirt, with which he wore a matching bow tie and sunglasses.
Neha Dhupia looked stunning in an all-black gown, which she took to the next level with a bedazzled bronze coat and statement jewellery.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed the audience with her deep-neck black and green gown with an elegant floral print.
Konkona Sensharma took the fashion quotient up a notch with her all-black satin outfit as she gave the camera an intense look.
