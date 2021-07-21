Sambhavna Seth Apologises For Hurting Adivasi Community After Facing Backlash

Actor Sambhavna Seth and Husband Avinash Dwivedi recently received flak from their fans after they uploaded a video mocking their domestic help. Sambhavna recently opened up about facing the backlash on Instagram and even apologized for their mistake that generated a strong rage online. During her recent interaction with Hindustan Times over the heated issue, Sambhavna confessed that it was ‘unintentional’ and they later deleted the video.

Sambhavna Seth opens up after facing backlash due to YouTube video

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Sambhavna said that they never meant to ‘insult’ any specific sect and they never spoke about ‘racism’ and ‘Adivasi’ in their videos. And yet, she revealed that the Adivasi community blamed them and demanded that they should delete the video and apologise for their mistake. Seth, on ther other hand, added that their intentions were never to harm anybody and they did delete the video later and apologise for it. She confessed that the video was a month old and they suddenly started receiving backlash out of nowhere.

Sambhavna explained further and said that her husband and she make videos just for ‘entertainment, humour, and laughter, to live and let live’. She said that any video on their YouTube channel is not to insult anybody or any community. Sambhavna, who has been a part of various films, said that she refrains from falling into any sort of controversies, and hence they decided to delete the video and apologize to all offended by it.

Popular for her Bhojpuri films, and now her YouTube channel, the actor feels that people must see the other side before jumping to conclusions. She shares, “Hum unko (domestic help) itna pyaar se rakhte hai. Mere paas aise comments aa rahe hai ki ‘Aapne mazak banaya’. Woh log tab kaha hote hain jab hum unhi maids ka khayal rakh rahe hote hai ya vaccination dila rahe hote hai. We call her didi. Idhar kahi bhi oonch neech, amir gareeb, yeh saari baatein aati hi nahin hai. Yeh apneaap banayi hui baatein hoti hain. Kuch logo ko lagti hain kuch logon ko nahin lagti.” (We give our domestic help so much love. I am receiving comments saying that I made fun of her. Where are these people when we take care of the same maids heartily or get them vaccinated? We call her 'didi' . There is no inequality or discrimination here. Some feel inequality, some don't; it's all about what is within.) Back in the first week of July, the couple took to Instagram and recorded a video while apologizing for uploading the video and hurting sentiments. “Apologising to the whole Adivasi community with @imavinashdwivedi. We are also hurt because you are hurt.”

IMAGE: sambhavnasethofficial/Instagram

