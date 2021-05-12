Sambhavna Seth Pens A Note After Father's Demise, Says 'he Could Have Been Saved'

Actress Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father recently after he succumbed to COVID-19 took to Instagram and shared a picture with him while penning a note. In the note, the actress confessed that the life of her father could be saved easily and she also mentioned that it was not just the deadly virus that killed him. Just ahead of her father's demise, Sambhavna ran from pillar to post to arrange for a hospital bed for her father in Delhi. Her father was diagnosed with COVID-19 and he passed away on May 8 after he suffered from a cardiac arrest.

Sambhavna Seth shares a post

Sambhavna shared a picture from her wedding with her father and wrote a note that read, “My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him." Sambhavna’s friends from the industry were quick to console him and offered prayers to her family. Actress Rakhi Sawant posted sad face emojis in the comment box while Sushant Divgikar, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Jasleen Matharu, and Nisha Rawal, among many others, dropped heart emojis.

Sambhavna's husband Avinash Dwivedi had shared a statement on social media while declaring the death of the actress’s father. "Today at 5:37 pm, Sambhavna lost her father due to Covid-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers," he wrote and shared on Sambhavna's social media accounts. Days before her father died, Sambhavna had put up a request on social media as she searched for a hospital bed for him. "Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house? My father is covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother,” she tweeted on April 30.

The actress along with her husband has been helping many needy people while amplifying resources. She even shared a message for all the fans on social media and urged them to reach to her if they are in need of anything. “Providing covid related help to people whether its oxygen, food, and medicines in these tough times gave us immense satisfaction. Will try to reach out and help as many people as we can #COVID19.”

IMAGE: Sambhavna Seth/ Instagram

