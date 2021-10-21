Sameer Wankhede Explains Why NCB's Anti-drug Crusade Is Not 'targeting Bollywood'

In a breaking development, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, affirmed the central anti-drug agency has not been targeting the Bollywood and related drug cartels. Snubbing rumours that the NCB is in a constant endeavour to target Bollywood celebrities' drug nexus and offence, Wankhede clarified that out of 27 individuals who have been arrested in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, followed by Aryan Khan's arrest, only two or three people are known.

"I would like you to take a look at the people arrested. I would not name any individual, out of 27, hardly two or three people are known people. The rest are all hardcore professionals. Would you call that targeting XYZ?"

Sameer Wankhede alleges he is 'personally targeted'

Wankhede alleged that he is being personally targeted 'because the honourable minister's relative has been taken to court'. Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was accused of selling, procuring, purchase and transporting 194 kg of ganja and six CBD sprays and finance illicit trafficking. He was granted bail by NDPS court last week, and the NCB, in its rebuttals to the Maharashtra Minister's allegations, has alleged that an element of this is involved in Nawab Malik's grouse with the agency's Zonal Director.

"For the past 10-15 days my dead mother has been attacked, my father and sister have been abused."

Earlier, Nawab Malik had accused the NCP Zonal Director of extortion and targeted his family members. In a video message, the NCP leader alleged deeper links between Wankhede and Bollywood. He alleged that during the COVID Pandemic, when most of the celebrities were in the Maldives, Wankhede's family was also present there. He also questioned if the NCB officer was in Dubai.

NCB to probe chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday

As per inputs, the NCB is looking into chats of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. Their electronic devices have been seized. The NCB on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Ananya Panday in Mumbai's Bandra area, intensifying the probe in the drugs case. The raid took place at the actor's Pali Hill flat. After the raid, Ananya was summoned by NCB for questioning. The NCB officials recovered a laptop a phone and other electronic devices from her residence. As per sources, more Bollywood personalities are under the NCB scanner as their names emerged in the investigation.