Sameera Reddy Celebrates Her Pregnancy Body In Underwater Bikini Shoot From 2019; See Pics

Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy often opens up about the importance of self-care and self-love and has always been an advocate of mental well-being too. The mother of two children, Hans and Nyra, has always been vocal about her postpartum stress issues, post-pregnancy weight gain, and how she mostly saw herself through the lens of unattainable beauty ideals.

Though Reddy claimed that she lacked confidence when she got pregnant for the first time, in 2019, when she was expecting her second baby with husband Akshai Varde, she celebrated her body and did a stunning underwater maternity photoshoot.

Sameera Reddy celebrates her pregnancy body

On Tuesday, Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen glimpses of a stunning underwater maternity photoshoot when she was pregnant. In a short video montage shared by Maine Dil Tujhko Diya star, she could be seen posing in various neon-coloured bikini sets. In one of the pics, Reddy wore neon green swimwear, while in another, she happily posed in a pink-hued bikini set. Watch the video here:

Sharing the clip, Reddy wrote, "The most beautiful I’ve ever felt Never let anyone make you feel otherwise #motherhood #pregnancy #underwater #photography #throwback @luminousdeep you gave me the most precious memories Mommies to be don’t be shy. Enjoy your bodies & celebrate yourself (sic)".

Fans were quick to react to Sameera Reddy's post, as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "I'm a first-time mom-to-be at 25 weeks. My body changes every day, but I'm grateful.. Thanks, Sameera, you're an inspiration", while another person wrote, "If a mother feels good but herself it reflects on kids ...no doubt!! I can vouch for it as a mom! (sic)", while a fan wrote, "This is the most beautiful thing ever, that confidence is exactly what we all need", while other people dropped hearts to the post.

Earlier, Sameera even opened up about postpartum stress on social media. She uploaded a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote,

''For me Postpartum stress was hard and I did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed. The pics I shared in this post were me at my lowest. I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child."

She continued, ''I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves. You are not alone. And being there for each other in tough times is so important."