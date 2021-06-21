Sameera Reddy Celebrates International Yoga Day With Her Family; See Pictures

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, actor Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram account to share pictures with her family and write a note for the day. In the picture, the actor along with her husband and kids can be seen striking a yoga pose. In the caption, she talked about how her kids are inspired to do yoga because they see their parents do it. Have a look at it.

Sameera Reddy celebrates International Yoga Day

June 21st marks the International Day of Yoga where people create awareness and benefits of Yoga. Talking about the same, Sameera wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "Chaos in balance ! That’s our family yoga everyday #internationalyogaday watching us do yoga has helped the kids understand the importance of breathing & balance at an early age we’re so grateful to have yoga in our lives ! Happy World Yoga Day". The comment section is filled with her fans complimenting the family and leaving heart emoticons.

Earlier, the actor shared a picture of herself and wrote a note about losing weight. She wrote about how she is determined to achieve her goal and how she is working towards it. In the picture, she is seen sitting while wearing gym wear and with no makeup and open hair. Her caption reads, "Major breakthrough this week ! I’ve had a significant drop in weight and my luscious rolls are finally coming down ! #fitnessfriday is my happy reminder for you and me to keep going and not give up ! I’m 86.9 kg and even more determined to get to my goal of 75 kg and being able to just get to my optimum stamina still enjoying where I am at now without feeling down but more importantly feeling charged my intermittent fasting is back on track and my yoga is helping me with my mental and physical balance ( much needed) I’ve really had to hold back on sweet !! Super hard but I see the difference! how is it going for you ?" Take a look at the post.

