Sameera Reddy Drops BTS Video With Her 'Sassy Saasu'; Says 'Age Is Just A Number'

On March 16, 2021, Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy took to her official Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from a recent photo shoot for Vogue India. The video features herself and her mother-in-law, Manjiri Varde. In Sameera Reddy's latest video, the duo can be seen having a gala time as they shoot together for the magazine. She added Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage song to the post. Sharing the BTS video, Sameera called her mother-in-law, ‘messy’ and ‘sassy’ and wrote that ‘age is just a number’.

In the video, Sameera can be seen donning a yellow dress, while in the other half she wore a yellow floral outfit. Sameera Reddy's mother-in-law can be seen getting her makeup done wearing a peach coloured outfit, while she donned a printed blue outfit for the photoshoot. They went for minimal makeup and flashed their bright smiles while posing for the camera. As for the caption, Sameera wrote, “Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu Behind the scenes @vogueindia 65 and rocking Vogue! Keep slaying @manjrivarde. ‘#redefine’, ‘#ageisjustanumber’” with a red heart.

As soon as Sameera Reddy's video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Manjri commented, "'Baby ko Juice Pilao' is her all-time teasing refrain as I fuss a little. See, I'm not used to this lifestyle na, she is. So now I'm the 'Baby' and she is my spot on spot girl". Sameera responded to her, "@manjrivarde spot on spot girl. I lauuuu it" with a string of emojis. A fan commented, “Super cool” with several red hearts and fire emojis. Another one wrote, “2 super duper cool women” with a fire emoticon. A netizen commented, “What an attitude” with a pair of fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “The best Saas Bahu Jodi” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Sameera Reddy is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life. On the same day, she dropped the cover picture of the magazine. In the picture, Sameera flashed her bright smile while looking into the camera, while her mother-in-law looked away from the camera wearing her genuine smile. Sameera captioned the post as, “Vogue March 21’ Beauty ~ Earthy tones, sun kissed skin and ready for summer! @vogueindia. Messy Mama and Sassy Saasu” with a pair of shining star emoticons. Manjri Varde commented on her post, “Summer Smiles and the Earth Glows with us” with several flower emoticons.

Image Source: Sameera Reddy's Instagram

