Sameera Reddy Embraces Tanned Skin After Recent Vacay; Hopes To Change Fairness Fixation

Sameera Reddy, who has been preaching body positivity for the past few years, has received a lot of positive feedback on social media for her most recent Instagram post. The 43-year-old actor shared a photo from her recent trip to the Maldives with her family, along with a lovely caption that may once again win readers' hearts. On her most recent Instagram post, she braced the dusky look by posting a photo of her browned face and torso.

‘Hoping to change our fairness fixation’: Sameera Reddy

Actor Sameera Reddy jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy a vacation with her husband Akshai Varde and their two kids - Nyra Varde and Hans Varde. She posted a picture from the trip wherein she flaunted her tanned skin. She also added a caption regarding her love for the dusky colour and even hoped to change the fairness fixation in society. She wrote, “De-tan? No thank you ma’am. Chocolate Caramel Dusky Yummy skin tone, I absolutely love my post-holiday tan. I can’t tell you how lucky we are to have brown skin. It’s such a gorgeous colour and I’m so proud of it, hoping to change our fairness fixation #tan #browngirl #yummy #holiday #skin #glowup #indian #dusky P.s. Don’t forget to use sunscreen.”

The actor has always been loved for her unusual posts that talk about body positivity and looks. Like always, fans reacted to her post and appreciated her for addressing such stigmas to talk about. An Instagram user wrote, “The duskier the tan, the more brilliant the smile, the more love to spread.” “Happy and beautiful,” added another user.

The actor has always been vocal about the stigmas that are attached to body shaming and appearance, and she often speaks about it on social media. Recently, the De Dana Dan actor on Instagram shared a dialogue with her father regarding greying hair. Her father was "concerned about people condemning her" since she wasn't "concealing her white hair," she said. The actor, who believes in breaking free from all types of social pressures, stated that she is not concerned about her appearance and she will colour it when she feels like it.

In 2014, Sameera Reddy married businessman Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. Hans Varde, who was born in 2015, and Nyra, who was born in 2019, are the couple's two children. Sameera Reddy's most recent film appearance was in Varadhanayaka, a Kannada film released in 2013.

Image: Instagram/@reddysameera