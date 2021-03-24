Sameera Reddy Extends Early Holi Greetings With Her Son Hans; Fans Call Them 'cute'

Actor Sameera Reddy, who's known to be quite active on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a photo with her son. In the photo, Reddy can be seen playing Holi with her son. Reddy gave early Holi greetings to her fans in the caption of the photo. Check it out:

Sameera Reddy extends early Holi greetings with her son Hans

On March 24, 2021, Sameera Reddy shared a photo with her son Hans in which she can be seen celebrating Holi. In the caption, she wrote, "Happiness, Glee, Laughter,Fun After a hard year it feels liberating to just let loose with color ! Gosh how happy does Holi make our kids Early celebrations with Hansie & Nyra! 5 days to Holi# holi #2021 #messymama #happyhans #happy #hearts #imperfectlyperfect #momlife #motherhood #moments". Take a look at her post below.

Fans showered immense love on Sameera Reddy's latest post. The post gathered more than 35,000 likes and more than a hundred comments. Several fans loved the photo of Sameera reddy and her son together while several others praised the smile of Hans in the photo. Check out some of the reactions from the post below.

Sameera Reddy's social media presence

Sameera Reddy is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained and informed about her daily life. Recently, she shared a fun reel in which her daughter Nyra can be seen holding a toy phone while pretending to be on a call with someone. In the video, Nyra can be heard asking “Where are you?” . In the caption, Sameera tagged her friend and wrote, “Tag that friend who is always late #naughtynyra #bossbaby #messymama Atiya a.k.a @diydayalishka WHERE ARE YOU PEEPS?#momlife #motherhood #fun". Check out the post below.

Sameera's fans and followers loved the cuteness of Nyra. Several users wrote that the video is one of the cutest things they ever saw on the internet while several others praised Nyra's performance in the reel. Some users also liked how Nyra threw the phone after being fed up in the video. Check out the reactions to Sameera Reddy's post below.

Source: Sameera Reddy's Instagram

