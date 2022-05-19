Sameera Reddy Gets Candid About Dealing With Postpartum Stress; 'I Was Unaware It Existed'

To observe Mental Health Awareness month, actor Sameera Reddy shed light on the postpartum stress that mother's who gave birth go through. The 43-year-old actor has two kids, a daughter Nyra and a son Hans, with her husband Akshai Varde. Known for being vocal about issues concerning parents, Reddy often advocates mental health awareness and solutions for mothers for problems concerning parenting.

Earlier, the actor had opened up about dealing with postpartum depression after the birth of her first child and how it affected her decision to become a mother for the second time. This time, she not only shed light on the issue but, also offered solutions that can prove helpful to mothers dealing with some symptoms.

Sameera Reddy gets candid about postpartum stress

On May 19, 2022, the Vaaranam Aayiram actor took to her Instagram to share two pictures of the time she was dealing with postpartum stress. In a lengthy caption, she mentioned the kind of mental illness that a person might go through that is hard to detect on the surface such as 'disorders that affect your mood, thinking and behavior such as Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PPD etc'.

She further recalled her own struggle with postpartum stress by writing, ''For me Postpartum stress was hard and I did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed. The pics I shared in this post was me at my lowest. I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child,'' she continued, ''I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves. You are not alone. And being there for each other in tough times is so important,'' She went on to list a few things that people can do to help themselves physically and mentally.

As mentioned above, Reddy had opened up about dealing with postpartum depression that ended up affecting her family. She had written, ''I questioned myself so many times if I should have a second baby. I was a complete wreck after my firstborn. PPD hit me like a brick. I lost control of my body and my self-worth. And it took a toll on my marriage because I had no clue how to handle it.''

While it was an uphill battle, the actor got through it as she credited the daughter for it. ''Whatever your voice is saying, even if it’s choosing not to be a mom or to stay single or to have more than one child. It’s your choice and no one can pressure you otherwise. Trust your instinct,'' she concluded.

Image: Instagram/@reddysameera