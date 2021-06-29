Sameera Reddy Gives A Peek Into Her Date Night With Husband Akshai Varde; See Picture

While Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy has been missing in action when it comes to acting in movies, her social media pages are thriving with interesting activities. Apart from giving a candid insight into her personal life by documenting videos of her kids and their daily antics on Instagram, Sameera is an advocate when it comes to self-love and has been baring it all being vocal about her experiences related to body image issues and bullying. On Tuesday, June 29 Sameera shared a light-hearted post on Instagram by posting a picture from her date night with her husband Akshai Varde.

Sameera Reddy gives a peek into her date night with her husband

The Taxi No 9211 actor recently shared a picture in which she and Akshai can be seen standing beside each other at a restaurant posing for the gram with happy faces. While the actor is dressed in a long peach maxi dress with huge flower prints on it, Sameera Reddy's husband looked dapper in a suit. Along with the picture, Sameera wrote, "Hello there @mr.vardenchi felt surreal to dress up after so long" followed by "#husbandandwife #date #night".

Netizens react to Sameera Reddy's photo

Netizens were all hearts for Sameera's latest picture and took to the comments to shower the actor with love and praises. Her fans complimented her for her looks and outfit and called her "beautiful" and "gorgeous". One user wrote, "Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! I'm speechless! YOU LOOK SIMPLY STUNNING!" while another called Sameera and Akshai the "hottest couple." Take a look.

A look at Sameera Reddy's photos

The actor recently shared a before and after picture of herself documenting her weight loss journey. The actor shared that she has been working hard to become fit and has been practising yoga along with intermittent fasting and playing badminton to reach her fitness goal.

Prior to that, she spread a message revolving around body positivity by sharing a picture of herself without any makeup and wrote that it took her time to be comfortable in her own skin and reminded her followers that confidence comes from within.

The actor often shares pictures and videos of her journey when it comes to motherhood and parenting with the Instagram series #MessyMama. Recently, she shared a video of her youngest child Nyra, walking with empty water can in the house towards her grandmother who wanted a sip of water.

