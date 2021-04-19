Sameera Reddy, Kids Hans & Nyra Test Positive For COVID-19; Under Home Quarantine

De Dana actor Sameer Reddy has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. On Monday, April 19, the Bollywood actor, took to her Instagram to issue a health statement especially of her kids Hans and Nyra. Fans of Sameera were concerned about her babies and while addressing the same, Sameera said, “the past week Hans had high fevers, headaches, body ache, upset tummy and severe fatigue.”

Sameera Reddy’s health statement

The actor stated that it was very unusual and hence they got him tested. Sameera said, “I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this. Immediately Nyra started showing symptoms. She had fevers and upset tummy. I gave her cold compress and paracetamol on SoS.”

Sameera Reddy further made her fans aware of the second wave. She said that the second wave has affected children but doctors believe that it has mild symptoms in most of the cases. Sameera is taking care of all the precautionary measures while doing everything to make her children comfortable. Currently, both Hans and Nyra are in ‘great spirits'.

It’s important to remember that even though Your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven’t been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted . Luckily my mother in law was not exposed and is living separately. She has tested negative . Me and Akshai tested positive soon after the kids. We have started the medications , steam inhalation , salt water gargles, breathing exercises , pranayama and eating wholesome meals and are diligently following our doctors recommendations.

She added, “This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps . Not negative . Not fearful . Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this . It is the only way . I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is my biggest strength right now. Stay strong . Stay safe”. Take a look at the health update below:

(Promo Image Source: Sameera Reddy Instagram)