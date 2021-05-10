Sameera Reddy Opens Up On Being Trolled For Not Looking 'perfect'

Actor Sameera Reddy who is a mother of two recently shared about her life journey that ranged from struggling with postpartum depression to finding self-love. She shared that when she got pregnant with her first child, Hans, her vision of motherhood came from the glam world that she was from and she thought that she would be one of those page 3 moms posing away for the shutterbugs with a perfect bump, but ended up weighing 105 kgs during the time of her delivery and she slipped into postpartum depression.

Sameera Reddy talks about postpartum depression and her body image struggles

The actor took to her Instagram to share her recent interaction with Humans of Bombay and said that unlearning things about motherhood and relearning them taught her to accept her journey of motherhood as it comes. Sharing a picture from her underwater bikini shoot that she did when she was 8 months pregnant with her second child Nyra, the Taxi No 9211 actor wrote, "Akshai, my husband did it all–from changing the diapers to feeding the baby. And all I could think was how other actresses could bounce back in just a month! My mom-in-law said, ‘Your baby is healthy, you have a supportive husband, why are you upset?’ I had no answer. After I was discharged, I cried; I also felt guilty for not being there for Hans. This continued for a year–I’d break down often. I was completely cut off from the film industry. I still weighed 105 kgs & was diagnosed with Alopecia areata; patches of hair fell out of my head. That’s when I realized mine was a deeper problem; I approached a homoeopath. We addressed it all–being an overweight child, the pressure of growing up with 2 talented sisters & an industry which constantly scrutinises you. By the end, I felt like a new person. So, after 2 years of disappearing from everywhere, I joined social media. Even then, I’d be asked–‘Are you going to be a yummy mummy or will you be ‘Sexy Sam’ again?’ But I refused to live a lie just to get followers!"

Sameera Reddy shares that she was trolled for not having a perfect body

The actor further shared, "I was trolled for not looking ‘perfect’ but it didn’t bother me. And in 2018, when I was pregnant with Nyra, I told myself, ‘I’m going to do this my way.’ I was 40, scared & bloated but I was determined to do everything that I’d missed out on before–I spoke about mood swings, & when I was 8 months pregnant, I did an underwater bikini shoot. That’s when women said to me, ‘You inspire me’ And guess what–I started off with 90% male followers but now, 70% of them are women & that’s a big achievement for me. I even tell my kids–‘Be whatever you want, but be honest to yourself.’So, that’s what I’m doing; I remember, there was a time when even the slightest bulge under my underarms would bother people, including me. But now, who cares? I’m 42, chubby & fabulous!”

Netizens react to Sameera Reddy's Instagram post

Fans of the actor were quick to shower Sameera with praises and compliments. The users shared that Sameera Reddy's kids are lucky to have her as a mom and also shared that they found her story truly inspiring. Take a look:

