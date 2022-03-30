Sameera Reddy Reacts To Oscars Row With Note On Alopecia Areata: 'Had 2-inch Bald Spot'

Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on Oscar's stage is the talk of the town over the past couple of days. The incident sparked varied kinds of reactions, from netizens coming up with memes and witty tweets to celebrities issuing strong responses. Apart from those condemning or supporting the men in question, the incident also brought the spotlight on Alopecia, the condition causing hair loss, amid the latter's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head that left her husband fuming.

While stars of the film industry shared their thoughts on the slapping incident, Sameera Reddy opened up on what the disease was, and that she too had suffered from it.

Sameera Reddy opens up on Alopecia areata in the wake of Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss being mocked by Chris Rock

Sameera started her note by sharing that the Oscars controversy made her want to throw light on the 'individual battles', from which one needed healing, and create a 'positive safe space for each other.'

She then opened up on alopecia areata and termed it as an autoimmune disease, where the cells in one's immune system attacked hair follicles, leading to hairfall or cause bald spots.

The actor revealed that she too had been diagnosed with the disease in 2016 after her husband Akshai Varde had spotted a 2-inch bald spot at the back of her head. She found two more such spots in the span of one month, and that it was 'really hard to deal with.'

She clarified that it was not a disease that make people feel sick, and that it was not contagious. The Musafir star stated that, however, it could be hard for some to 'adapt to emotionally' and termed it as a 'traumatic disease.' She added that it warranted treatment not just for the hair loss, but the emotional aspect of losing hair.

She then shared that she was told by the doctor that it the hair grows back with Corticosteroids injections, and it did for her three bald spots too, but she said that there was 'no cure.'

Sameera wrote that there was no particular reason why it could happen to anyone and that there were different types of the disease, which lead to hair loss in different ways. The 43-year-old stated that she had healthy hair without any patches right now and was grateful for it, but she was also aware that she could face the condition again. She shared that she was following homeopathy practices and holistically trying to keep it at bay.

She concluded her message by praying people needed to 'pause, reflect and be sensitive to each other' and used hashtags like 'imperfectly perfect.'

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over joke on Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinket Smith's shaved head. 'Can't wait for GI Jane 2', he quipped, in reference to the 1997 movie GI Jane, where Demi Moore's look was with a shaved head.

Jada had been diagnosed with alopecia in 2018.