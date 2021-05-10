Sameera Reddy Recalls When She Was Scared Yet Determined During Her Pregnancy At 40

Sameera Reddy, who debuted in 2003 with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, recently talked about how she dealt with her pregnancy and how she suffered from postpartum depression after she gave birth to her son. Her recent interaction also saw her opening up about her pregnancies and motherhood in general.

Sameera Reddy talks about her motherhood

According to reports by Yahoo News, Sameera Reddy opened up about her struggles during both her pregnancies and how her experience was different both times. She shared that during her first pregnancy, she thought about becoming a page-3 mother who would flaunt her baby bump, but it did not turn out well as she weighed 105 kilos by the end of her pregnancy. She mentioned that when she held her son in her arms, she did not feel happy and even slipped into postpartum depression. She even stated how her husband did it all from changing the diapers to feeding the baby and added that she could only think of how other actors could bounce back in a month. Sameera Reddy then stated that her mother-in-law reminded her how her baby was healthy and how she had a supportive husband and asked her why was she upset. She then shared that she had no answer to her question and even cried after she was discharged.

She shared how this went on for a year that made her completely cut off from the movie industry. She further added that she was diagnosed with Alopecia areata and stated how she then realised that she had a deeper problem. The actor later revealed that she approached a homoeopathy practitioner and after disappearing for two years, she joined social media and in no time, Sameera Reddy’s Instagram was filled with fun and interesting posts by her.

Speaking about her second pregnancy with her daughter in 2018, she stated how she planned to do it in her own way. She mentioned that she was scared and bloated but was determined to do everything that she missed out on before and added how she talked about her mood swings and even did an underwater bikini shoot. She even stated how she always tells her kids to be whatever they wanted to be but be honest to themselves.

IMAGE: SAMEERA REDDY'S INSTAGRAM

