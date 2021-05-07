Sameera Reddy Resumes Her Fitness Routine With Kids Hans And Nyra Post COVID-19 Recovery

A week after recovering from COVID-19, actor Sameera Reddy resumed her fitness routine and motivated fans to "stay fit" and "keep moving" during such scary times of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, the De Dana Dan actor took to her Instagram handle to share her weekly "#fitnessfriday" post, wherein she and her kids could be seen having the time of their lives exercising. In addition to that, Sameera also penned an inspirational note for her fans and asked them to "stay focused" on their fitness goals.

Sameera Reddy's children have a fun way of working out with their "Messy Mama"

One week into her recovery, Sameera Reddy asked fans, "Are you staying fit?" as she is slowly getting back to working on her fitness. On May 7, the 42-year-old shared an adorable video with her munchkins, Hans and Nyra, to give netizens a sneak peek into her fun exercise session with the toddlers. Along with sharing the video, she also revealed that her kids are keeping her on her toes. Furthermore, Sameera advised everyone to take slow and steady steps towards working on their health with a "fun and positive attitude". The caption of her Instagram post read:

Are you staying fit? Keep moving ! Stay focused ! You can do this #fitnessfriday. One week post COVID recovery. Slow and steady but with fun and positive attitude . The kids are keeping me on my toes. I have to take it easy with slow walks and light yoga . But this is a reminder to keep going with your fitness goals. Whatever they maybe! #fitnessmotivation #friday #messymama #naughtynyra #happyhans

Check out Sameera Reddy's Instagram post below:

In no time after Sameera Reddy's video surfaced on the internet, it was quick to catch netizens' attention and win their hearts. Apart from fans, her mother-in-law also slid into the comment section of her IG post and wrote, "FunnnnnnnnFridays Turning FitnessFriday around to full fun n masti". Take a look at some other reactions here:

With the second wave of the ongoing pandemic in India, a lot of celebrities from the Hindi film industry fell prey to the deadly virus, including Sameera Reddy. On April 17, 2021, the Race actor had announced contracting coronavirus, followed by testing negative for COVID-19 last week. Soon after she tested negative, Sameera highlighted the importance of working on one's fitness and stamina as it really helped her battle with COVID-19.

Watch:

IMAGE: SAMEERA REDDY'S INSTAGRAM

