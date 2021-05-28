Sameera Reddy Reveals How She Dealt With Body-shaming And Tags Like 'old' And 'not Pretty'

The month of May is celebrated as Mental Health Awareness month. As May is slowly coming to an end, actor Sameera Reddy took to her social media page to share the importance of mental health and also revealed how she dealt with body-shaming and tags like "old" and "not pretty."

Sameera Reddy reveals how she dealt with body-shaming

Sameera shared a video in which she is looking at the camera with her arms folded and a serious look on her face and words that she has been often called like fat, divorced, failure, chubby, big, not pretty etc are displayed on the screen. The video then shows Sameera raising her eyebrows and then smiling at the camera whilst all the tags and words that she has been constantly shamed with disappear from the screen and sentences that denote self-love, "Be kind to yourself" and "love yourself at your worst" appear on the screen.

Along with the post, Sameera in her caption wrote, "We’ve all been shamed at some point: sometimes by society. Sometimes we do it to ourselves. Today’s #fitnessfriday post is dedicated to #mentalhealthawarenessmonth Pause and ask . ‘ is hate, fear, expectation, shame, self-doubt driving you to question yourself. We all do it. I do too. It’s only human. But going past it with kindness and acceptance of yourself and others can set you free. Loving your ‘flaws’ & ‘imperfections’ as they call it is your ticket to move towards a happy you. Take time to talk and listen to someone. It’s ok not to feel ok all the time. We are all #imperfectlyperfect". Check out the post below.

Netizens react to Sameera Reddy's Instagram post

Sameera's fans and followers were inspired by the video and took to the comments section to share their appreciation for the same. One user wrote, "Being kind, to oneself and others is highly underrated So turn it around and start with yourself" while another commented, "Thnx for this Madam, You are Sooooo Inspiring." Many fans also chose to drop heart emojis for the actor. Take a look.

A look at Sameera Reddy's photos and videos

Sameera is super active on Instagram and often gives her fans a candid insight into her personal life. The mother of two kids through her #messymama documents the life of a mother who sometimes struggles while sometimes aces parenthood. Take a look at some of her messy mama pictures and videos right below.

IMAGE: SAMEERA REDDY'S INSTAGRAM

