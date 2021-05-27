Sameera Reddy Reveals 'she Enjoyed' Her Baby Bump When She Was Pregnant With Daughter Nyra

Sameera Reddy is often seen sharing her family photos on social media. She recently shared a few throwback pictures from the time when she was pregnant with her daughter Nyra. Take a look at what the actor had to say about her pictures with a baby bump.

Sameera Reddy shared two-year-old pictures from her pregnancy shoot

Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her pregnancy shoot that was done two years ago in 2019. Sameera was pregnant with her second daughter Nyra. In her caption, she wrote, "May 27th 2019 Goa Preggo with Nyra2 years later never thought we would move here! I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed my bump and these pics just reminded me of it her positive energy gave me so much strength even before she arrived #throwbackthursday #gratitude for my lil girl #naughtynyra #messymama #motherhood #pregnancy #babybump #throwback @saadhvimehra thank you for such amazing memories".

Reactions to Sameera Reddy's photos from two years ago

Manjri Varde commented, "A beautifully vibrant and positive energy that flowed between the both of you’ll You never looked and felt better". Sameera wrote that it was a magical journey. Another user said that she was 8 months pregnant and is expecting her child soon. She wrote that she felt extremely positive after watching Sameera Reddy's photos. Fans mentioned that the actor looked extremely gorgeous in the photos. They also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Image source: Sameera Reddy's Instagram

A look at Sameera Reddy's children's photos and videos on her Instagram

Earlier, Sameera shared an adorable video of Nyra teaching how to hang out with her pet dog. She first asked her pet dog to spend time with her. When the dog did not move, she tickled it and decided to sit on it. She finally gave up and went back to her mother. Sameera Reddy said that Nyra gave BFF hangout trips.

In another post, she shared a picture of her son Hans standing with his sister Nyra. Sameera wrote, "To know she will always be watched over & she will do the same for her brother. As a mama, I watch in awe and wonderment." Here are the pictures and videos of Sameera Reddy's children.

Image: Sameera Reddy's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.